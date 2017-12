A rural road in Sandong village, central China’s Hunan Province, November 26, 2017 [File photo: IC]

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the significance of construction, maintenance and operation of rural roads in the country's battle against poverty.

Efforts should be made to build good roads in rural areas and keep them under sound maintenance, so as to ensure a better quality of life for farmers and accelerate the agricultural modernization, Xi said.