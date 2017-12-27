Armed police to be commanded by CPC Central Committee, CMC

File photo of Chinese armed police [Photo: IC]

China's armed police will be under the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Central Military Commission (CMC) from Jan. 1, 2018, said the CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.

The armed police will be a division under the CMC only and will no longer be listed under the State Council, according to a document.

Coordination mechanisms will be established among the central and local authorities and the armed police, the statement said.

The CPC Central Committee urged governments at all levels, the People's Liberation Army and armed police to implement the decision and ensure a smooth transfer, the statement said.