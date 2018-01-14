Residents evacuated after construction site collapse in east Chinese city

Some 150 residents of east China's Nanjing city were evacuated after a construction site less than 10 meters away from the residential building they lived in collapsed early Sunday.

Photo shows the collapsed construction site in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on January 14, 2017. [Photo: VCG]

The cave-in occurred at 5 a.m. Sunday at the pit of a projected shopping mall on Zhushan Road of Jiangning District, Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.

About 50 households in the Building No 360, which sits south to the shopping mall under construction, were evacuated to hotels for temporary shelter.

No one was hurt in the accident. Construction was halted.

Recent rainfall and the construction site's location adjacent to a local river are blamed for the collapse, according to the district government.

The government has organized experts to check the site and ensure all dangers will be removed.