Chinese FM to visit Chile, Uruguay

Xinhua Published: 2018-01-16 19:44:53
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Chile and Uruguay, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Tuesday in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi [File photo: eastday.com]

Wang will attend the second ministerial meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC Forum), scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile from January 19 to 22.

He will pay an official visit to Chile and Uruguay from January 21 to 25, Lu said.  

