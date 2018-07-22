China ready to host Int'l Army Games

Preparations for this year's International Army Games in China are complete, military sources said Sunday.

The Chinese team participates in the International Army Games in 2017. [File photo: military.cnr.cn]

The sites in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and in Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, are ready, according to a statement of the training management department of the Central Military Commission.

All foreign participants and their equipment have arrived at the sites for the competitions, which will start on July 28.

This year's International Army Games, with 28 competitions, will be co-organized by China, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Iran, with four of the competitions held in China.

Chinese armed forces will attend some competitions overseas.