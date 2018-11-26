China firm in implementing Paris climate deal: senior envoy

China will remain steadfast and active in addressing climate change and implementing the Paris Agreement, a senior envoy said Monday.

Photo shows the scene of Huangbai mountain national forest park in Henan Province on August 15, 2017. [File Photo: VCG]

"The country will deliver its promises 100 percent and even better; no matter how other countries change their position or attitude," China's Special Representative on Climate Change Xie Zhenhua said at a press conference.

Xie made the remarks ahead of the Katowice Climate Change Conference, which includes the 24th session of the conference of the parties to the UN framework convention on climate change.

Speaking on expectations for the conference slated for early December in Poland, Xie said China hoped due negotiations on rules for the implementation of the Paris Agreement can be concluded at the meeting.

"It will be a landmark conference for global climate governance," he said. "We hope it could send a positive signal to the international community in implementing the agreement, promoting the shift to green and low-carbon development, and building a community of a shared future for mankind," said Xie.

He said China will continue to play a positive and constructive role to strive for a successful conference with all other parties.

The Paris Agreement, agreed on by almost every country in the world in 2015, aims to tackle climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions and sets a global target of keeping the average temperature rise no higher than two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.