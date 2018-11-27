Chinese drone company to establish 1st European research center in France

Ehang, a Chinese company of drone-taxis and commercial drones, signed a memorandum of understanding here on Monday to establish its first European research center.

An EHang 184, the world's first fully electric autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) capable of carrying one passenger up manufactured by Chinese drone manufacturer EHang is on display at the Light of the Internet Expo during the fourth World Internet Conference (WIC), also known as Wuzhen Summit, in Wuzhen town, Tongxiang city, Jiaxing city, east China's Zhejiang province, 4 December 2017. [File photo: IC]

Ehang's founder Hu Huazhi said after the signing ceremony that Lyon is an ideal choice with its practical mobility, a friendly atmosphere for Chinese companies, as well as high-quality research human resources.

Ehang aims to help Lyon turn into "a city of tomorrow" by its drone-taxi products, Hu said, adding that the research center will also be an important showcase for his company in Europe.

The establishment of this center "will not be far," Hu said, without specifying details.

The arrival of Ehang will certainly be favorable for the creation of jobs in Lyon, said David Kimelfeld, president of the metropolis of Lyon. The research center will reportedly create 50 jobs in three years.

Based in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Ehang was created in 2014, and has been described as "a leader" in the drone-taxi industry with its autonomous aerial vehicle Ehang 184 series.