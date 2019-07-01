Senior officials in Ningxia under investigation

Two senior officials of the political advisory body of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have been investigated over alleged serious violation of discipline and law, local discipline watchdog said Monday.

Wang Zheng served as standing committee members of the Ningxia regional committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. [File photo: nxjgdj.gov.cn]

The two officials, Wang Zheng and Gao Zhenyu, served as standing committee members of the Ningxia regional committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, according to the regional discipline inspection and supervisory authorities.