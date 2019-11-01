China solicits public opinions on six draft laws

China has started to solicit public opinions on six draft laws recently reviewed at the bimonthly session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.



A gavel in a court. [File Photo: VCG]

The draft laws include the draft revisions to the law on the protection of minors and to the law on the prevention of juvenile delinquency, the draft of the marriage and family section of the civil code after the third reading, the draft law on community corrections after the second reading, the draft revision to the forest law after the second reading and the draft revision to the archives law.

The draft laws have been made public on the website of the NPC. The public can log on to www.npc.gov.cn to raise their opinions or post their opinions to the legislative affairs commission of the NPC Standing Committee before November 29.