China's island building not directed at any particular country: FM spokesman

China said Tuesday that its construction of defense equipment on Yongshu Jiao in the Nansha islands is not directed at any particular country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang. [Photo: fmprc.gov.cn]

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily press conference.

According to Reuters, the Philippines has made a diplomatic protest to China over its build-up of military facilities on the island.

Lu said China has carried out work in its own territory to ensure the security of peaceful navigation in the region; disaster prevention and mitigation; maritime search, rescue and research.

China and the Philippines are friendly neighbors and the two countries maintain smooth communication and dialogue over the issue, said Lu, adding that China is ready to strengthen communication with the Philippines to eliminate misunderstandings and enhance mutual trust.