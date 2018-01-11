Xi vows "fighting spirit" to safeguard Party's purity

President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for heroism and resolution to cope with the complexity the Party faces in governing the nation.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks at the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC.

File photo of President Xi Jinping [File Photo: Xinhua]

He said that "the Party itself and its members have gone through essential and profound changes," which required higher quality of Party management and enhanced political and organizational functions of Party organs.

"We should push forward the campaign with heroism that takes the bull by the horns and a fighting spirit that never steps aside in face of an enemy," he said.

Safeguarding the authority of CPC Central Committee and under its centralized and unified leadership, the CPC should develop itself into a vigorous Marxist ruling party that is always riding with the trend of times, supported by the people, brave in self-reform and survives all challenges and hardship, he said.

The CPC will not only foster faith among its members but also introduce institutional measures, not only address specific problems but also make top-down designs, Xi said.

Senior Party members should be subject to higher and more rigorous standards and placed under tighter scrutiny, though all Party members should follow the rules, he said.

Noting that senior officials should fulfill their duties fully and responsibly, Xi stressed that they should show strong commitment in bearing their political responsibilities and will be held accountable if failing them.

While exercising strict governance, the Party will try its best to discover problems as early as possible, to prevent officials from making mistakes and encourage them to actively perform their duties, he said.

Party's internal supervision will function well with assistance from the public, Xi said, promising smooth channels for ordinary people to advise on Party management and inform against misbehaved officials.