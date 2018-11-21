China, India to hold meeting on boundary issues this week

Chinese and Indian national flags flutter on a lamppost on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, 26 May 2016. [Photo: IC]

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will travel to China to attend the 21st Special Representatives' Meeting on the China-India Boundary Question from Friday to Saturday.

Doval will be visiting China at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, announced Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wednesday.



