Pakistan to protect Chinese friends like protecting its own citizens: FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held an urgent telephone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the latter's invitation.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. [Photo: China Plus]

During the conversation, Qureshi briefed Wang about Friday's attack against the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi in south Pakistan and the preliminary investigation conducted by Pakistan, saying the Pakistani government and all sectors of the society strongly condemned the terrorist attack, and that the Pakistani government and its people will firmly stand together with their Chinese friends.

The Pakistani side will carry out a thorough investigation and guarantee that all necessary measures be taken and the best efforts be made to eliminate terrorist forces, said Qureshi.

The Pakistan-China friendship is precious and unique and the country will protect the safety of its Chinese friends like protecting its own citizens, Qureshi said.

Qureshi's urgent briefing is a manifestation of the unshakeable China-Pakistan friendship, Wang said, adding that China is shocked by the attack, and strongly condemns the atrocity against the diplomatic institution.

The Chinese side appreciated the Pakistani police's prompt and decisive action to ensure the safety of all Chinese nationals in the diplomatic compound, and expressed condolence to the Pakistani policemen killed during the attack, Wang said.

Wang requested the Pakistani side to attach great importance to and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, so as to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Wang emphasized that any effort intended to harm the China-Pakistan friendship is doomed to fail, and Pakistan is definitely capable to maintain its domestic safety and stability.