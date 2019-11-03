Chinese premier calls for multilateralism in East Asia meetings

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on the upcoming East Asia meetings to focus on pragmatic cooperation, multilateralism, and free trade through dialogue and consultations.

Li arrived in Bangkok late on Saturday for an official visit to Thailand and a series of events including the 22nd China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting, the 22nd ASEAN-China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting, and the 14th East Asia Summit.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is welcomed by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak upon his arrival at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 2, 2019. [Photo: Xinhua/Huang Jingwen]

Faced with increasing global economic downward pressure and uncertainties, countries should follow the irreversible trend of cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win, Li said upon arrival.

The Chinese side expects that the East Asia meetings will focus on pragmatic cooperation, safeguard regional peace and stability, forge higher-level regional economic integration, and advance East Asian cooperation, he said.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak welcomed Premier Li at the airport.

China and Thailand are neighbors with close and friendly relations, and the bilateral relations have maintained sound and stable development, Li said.

"I look forward to strengthening the friendship through this visit, deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation, and bring our relations even closer," Li said, adding that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries will yield new results.

In Bangkok, Li will also attend the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit and a luncheon for sustainable development, and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of various countries.

Li will hold meetings with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and join him in witnessing the signing of cooperation documents and meeting the press.

The Chinese premier has wrapped up an official visit to Uzbekistan, where he has also attended the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.