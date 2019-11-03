Chinese premier calls for advancing South China Sea COC consultations as scheduled

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Sunday that he hopes all sides will actively carry forward consultations on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea according to the previously agreed timetable.

Li made the comment at the 22nd China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting in Bangkok.

"Last year, I proposed a vision that the COC talks will be completed in three years," he said, adding that in the past year, the first reading of the single draft negotiating text of the COC in the South China Sea has been completed ahead of schedule, and the second reading has been launched.

The COC is an upgraded version of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC). Relevant sides are expected to follow the DOC principles, resist disruptions, meet each other halfway, and finish the second reading in 2020, Li said.

Li called on all sides to uphold peace, friendship, and cooperation in the South China Sea and safeguard lasting peace, stability in the region.