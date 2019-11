Share this with Close

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday put forward three proposals for economic globalization at the opening of the second China International Import Expo.

-- Jointly building an open and cooperative world economy;

-- Jointly building an open and innovative world economy;

-- Jointly building an open and sharing world economy.

The front gate of the China International Import Expo venue in Shanghai. [Photo: VCG/RED STAR NEWS/Wang Hongqiang]