Xi holds talks with Macron in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron [Photo: China Plus]

"We have made mutual visits to our respective countries on the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and lifted China-France ties to a higher level," Xi said.

He pledged to work jointly with Macron to further advance the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, looking out on the world, the future and the people, and keep the partnership at the forefront of major-country relations.