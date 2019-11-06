China to resume imports of beef and pork from Canada

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Geng Shuang confirmed at the regular press conference today that China will resume imports of beef and pork from Canada.

A vendor (R) sells pork at a market in Beijing on October 15, 2019.[Photo: AFP/WANG Zhao]

Recently, the Canadian side has proposed a corrective action plan for the issuance of certificates for their meat products, after the assessment from the Chinese side. It is believed that the Canadian rectification action plan basically meets the requirements for ensuring the meat safety and China agreed to resume the acceptance of health certificates for meat products exported to China issued by the Canadian government, Geng said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Geng Shuang.[Photo: fmprc.gov.cn]

Geng added that "we hope that Canada can earnestly fulfill its responsibility of food safety supervision, ensure the safety of meat products exported to China and ensure the smooth progress of trade".

"Good news for Canadian farmers today: Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume,"Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday.

The screenshot of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Twitter post. [Photo: China Plus]

Earlier, to protect the safety of Chinese consumers, China has taken urgent preventive measures and requested the Canadian government suspend the issuance of certificates for meat exported to China starting June 25.

The decision came immediately after the Chinese Customs authorities found ractopamine residues in a batch of pork products exported from Canada, according to the statement.

China was Canada's third-largest pork market by value through August, with 491 million Canadian dollars (373 million U.S. dollars) in exports.

Canada's red meat industry estimated in September that China's suspension of imports had cost the sector close to 100 million Canadian dollars in losses.