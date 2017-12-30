Egypt's court sentences ousted president Morsi 3-year in jail over insulting judiciary

An Egyptian court on Saturday has sentenced ousted president Mohamed Morsi to three years in jail over insulting judiciary, state-run TV reported.

Other 18 members of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood group have received the same verdict on the same charges.

Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi [File photo: IC]

The defendants were accused of insulting the judiciary system, offending some judges and inciting hatred against them, the judge read.

Morsi is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence over inciting deadly clashes between his supporters and opponents in late 2012 and a 25-year jail term over leaking classified documents to Qatar.

Most Brotherhood leaders also are currently detained and many of them have been handed appealable death sentences and lengthy jail terms over various charges varying from inciting violence and murder to espionage and jailbreak.