8 protesters, policeman killed in Iran's ongoing unrest

At least seven people and one security policeman were killed in Iran's ongoing unrest, local media reported on Sunday.

People protest in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017. [Photo: VCG]

Deputy Governor of Hamedan Province, Saeed Shahrokhi, told state IRINN TV that three people were killed in the protests in Tuiserkan city.

Tasnim news agency reported that one security policeman was killed by the rioters in Iran's Najaf Abad city, while three others were injured.

Mashallah Nemati, governor of Doroud confirmed the death of four people in the recent unrest in Doroud city in the western Lorestan Province of Iran.

Over the past days, anti-government protests erupted in some Iranian major cities. In a number of cases, they turned into violence and clash between the protesters and police.

Unconfirmed foreign reports said that at least 10 protesters were killed in the clashes.