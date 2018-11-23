5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Fukushima prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck off the coast of Japan's Fukushima prefecture on Friday, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Photo of Fukushima Prefecture in Japan. [Photo: IC]

The temblor occurred at 11:30 p.m. local time, with the epicenter at a latitude of 37.0 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east and at depth of 50 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.


