Syrian president changes 9 ministers in gov't reshuffle

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday ordered a government reshuffle by changing nine ministers, state news agency SANA reported.

This handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as he chairs the central committee of the ruling Baath party in Damascus on October 7, 2018. [File photo: SANA/AFP]

The nine ministers of water resources, internal trade, the interior ministry, tourism, education, high education, public works and housing, communication and industry were replaced in the ministerial reshuffle.

The most significant change is the replacement of Minister of the Interior Mohammad al-Shaar, who has been in this position since April 2011, the early days of the Syrian crisis.