3 killed, 172 injured in Havana after powerful tornado

A powerful tornado passed through the Cuban capital on Sunday night, leaving three people dead and 172 wounded, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said early Monday.



A damaged car is seen among building rubble in the tornado-hit Luyano neighborhood in Havana early on January 28, 2019. [Photo: VCG]

Diaz-Canel said in a message on his Twitter account that he has inspected the affected areas in the municipality of Regla in Havana.

"The damage is severe, so far we regret the loss of 3 human lives and treat 172 injured. Several brigades (are) already working on the restoration," he said in the message.

The tornado hit several municipalities in Havana, leaving much of the city without power and causing substantial material damage.