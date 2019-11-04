Iranians mark anniversary of U.S. embassy seizure amid escalating tensions

Tens of thousands of Iranians held demonstrations nationwide on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the seizure of the former U.S. embassy in Tehran.

Thousands of Iranian protesters wave national flags during a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran on November 4, 2019. [Photo: AFP/ ATTA KENARE]

In the capital Tehran, the demonstrators gathered outside the former U.S. embassy, now called "den of espionage," carrying placards for the condemnation of U.S. policies against Iran.

They also chanted slogans against the United States and Israel and set their flags on fire in a sign protest to their policies in the region.

The occasion this year comes amid the escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran, and the mounting sanction pressures of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration against the Islamic republic.

The U.S. embassy was stormed by Iranian students on Nov. 4, 1979, and its personnel were held hostage for 444 days. The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 and the ties between the two countries have since remained severed.