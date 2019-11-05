DPRK says hopes of dialogue with U.S. "narrowing"

Prospects for dialogue between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States are increasingly narrowing, DPRK's Foreign Ministry warned on Tuesday.



U.S. and North Korean national flags are seen during the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. [File Photo: VCG]

The U.S. State Department found fault with the DPRK in the "2018 Country Reports on Terrorism" released on Friday, said a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The United States has persistently tried to brand the DPRK as a "state sponsor of terrorism" at a sensitive time when the DPRK-U.S. dialogue is at a stalemate. This is an insult to and perfidy against the DPRK, the spokesperson said.

"The channel of the dialogue between the DPRK and the United States is more and more narrowing due to such attitude and stand of the United States," it said.

It also said the foreign ministry condemns and fully rejects the reports as a grave politically-motivated provocation against the DPRK as they are full of all sorts of falsity and fabrication.

It is the consistent stand of the DPRK to oppose all forms of terrorism and any support for it, it added.

The working-level negotiations between DPRK and the United States in Stockholm ended in a stalemate in early October. There is no sign of resumption of a new round of talks about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.