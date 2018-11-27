Christmas arrives at the White House

1 /6

The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview on Nov. 26, 2018. The tree measures 18 feet tall and is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each State and territory. First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House holiday decor on Monday. She designed the decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures." [Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster]